Assets of 84% recontesting MLAs in Himachal Pradesh rise in 5 years

The assets of 84 per cent of recontesting MLAs in Himachal Pradesh have increased in the last five years, according to affidavits submitted by 58 legislators. The affidavits also showed that 9 per cent of them saw a decline in their assets.

The affidavits, which were analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Himachal Pradesh Election Watch, showed that 49 out of the 58 MLAs witnessed a hike between 5 per cent and 1,167 per cent in their possessions.

The data showed an average growth in assets of Rs 2.77 crore from the time of the Assembly elections in 2017 to 2022. On the other hand, the assets of nine MLAs went down between 4 per cent and 37 per cent in the same period.

The BJP's Balbir Singh Verma from Chopal constituency recorded the highest growth in assets. His possessions jumped from a value of Rs 90.73 crore in 2017 to Rs 128.45 crore in 2022.

Similarly, the assets of the Congress's Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla Rural constituency registered a growth from Rs 84.32 crore in 2017 to Rs 101.39 crore this year.

Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on Nov. 12 and the counting will be conducted on Dec. 8.