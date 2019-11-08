Attempts to smear saffron on me will fail: Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar and wannabe politician Rajinikanth on Friday said he would not let attempts to “saffronise” and “connect him with the BJP” succeed, in significant comments as he appears to make the formal political plunge to contest the 2021 assembly elections.

Rajinikanth’s comments are viewed as a setback, albeit for now, to the BJP which has been keeping its doors wide open for the actor to join the outfit or clinch an electoral understanding for the assembly polls with his yet-to-be-launched political party.

“There are attempts to saffronise me like there was an attempt to saffronise Thiruvalluvar. Neither of the attempts will succeed. Neither Rajinikanth nor Thiruvalluvar will get caught (in the controversies),” the actor told reporters when asked to comment whether he would have any truck with BJP, or the saffron party has approached him to join.

Dwelling into the controversy over saffronising Thiruvalluvar, Rajinikanth said such attempts were “unnecessary” and “uncalled for” at a time when the country is plagued by several important issues that need immediate attention.

At the same time, the actor spoke the BJP language by calling Thiruvalluvar as a believer not an atheist as is being claimed by DMK and other Dravidian outfits and cited the late poet’s couplets that made clear mention about existence of god.

As his comments raised a storm, the media shy Rajinikanth held an impromptu press briefing at his upscale Poes Garden residence to reiterate that there was no plan for him to either join the BJP or align with the ruling party at the Centre.

Rajinikanth said he still believed that there was a “leadership vacuum” in Tamil Nadu and that he would launch his political party before the 2021 assembly elections.

However, he blamed the media for “blowing the Thiruvalluvar issue out of proportion” and indirectly supported the BJP Twitter handle draping him in a saffron outfit. “The BJP did in their own Twitter account. They did not ask everyone to follow it. It is you people (the media) which made this issue big,” Rajinikanth said.