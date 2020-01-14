Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Centre mulls over a dozen probables to head the Ram Temple Trust

The union government is mulling over a dozen names for the proposed Ram Mandir Trust, according to an Economic Times report.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and saints are expected to meet at Prayagraj on January 20-21. According to the report, participants are expected to appeal to the Prime Minister to lay the foundation stone for the Ram Temple.

The publication reported that names of Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Suresh Das who are heads of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and Digambar Akhara respectively are being considered. The security of Nritya Gopal Das is being upped, indicating a possible future prominent position on the trust, says the report.

Nirmohi Akhara’s Ramachandra Acharya or its Ayodhya chief Mahant Das are also among those being considered.

A source told the website that the list of probable heads also included Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara Avdheshanand Giri, Maniramdas Chavni head Mahant Kamalnayan Das. Ram Lalla’s ‘next friend’ Triloki Nath Pandey, VHP vice president Champat Rai and heads of some other akharas were also being considered.