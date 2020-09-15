Ban online rummy as youth are getting addicted to it, resorting to crime: Karnataka MP

Karnataka BJP MP K C Ramamurthy on Tuesday demanded a ban on 'online rummy', saying youths are resorting to crime to follow their addiction after losing money.

Raising the issue as a Special Mention in Rajya Sabha, he said advertisement and endorsement of online rummy by renowned celebrities, including cricketers like M S Dhoni and film stars, clearly indicate how rummy is gaining popularity.

While rummy is considered to be a "game of skill", he said it is in reality "gamibling and betting money through rummy in the greed of getting more is not skill" as it ruins families financially and otherwise.

"It is unfortunate that many have become addicts. The online rummy is rapidly spreading its tentacles by luring all sections, more particularly youth, with attractive advertisements and promotions assuring lucrative returns which are totally false," he said.

After losing money, he said, youngsters are resorting to crime to carry on with this addition and it is creating worry among parents.

Quoting a KPMG report, he said the online real money gaming industry is estimated at Rs 2,200 crore and is growing at 30% annually and would touch Rs 12,000 crore by 2023.

"I do not see any industry that can grow at this pace in the world. This clearly indicates the rapidity with which online real money gaming, which includes online rummy, is spreading," he said demanding a ban on the online game.