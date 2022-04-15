Baseless, whimsical, says NCP on Fadnavis allegations against Pawar

A day after Maharashtra’s leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis accused Sharad Pawar of casteist and communal politics, his party on Friday said that BJP was rattled as NCP has emerged as the "most-preferred party" of Maharashtra.

“The acquisitions made by Fadnavis are baseless and whimsical, the BJP has now realised that it is now impossible to stop the growth of the NCP as the most preferred party in Maharashtra,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Bharat Tapase said.

According to him, Fadanvis is trying to paint a communal picture of Pawar. “They can’t beat us in numbers and in development work, so the best way to brand NCP as communal seems to be the latest strategy of the BJP,” he said pointing out that the same lines as Fadnavis were parroted by MNS president Raj Thackeray a few days ago.

Tapase, in a press statement, said Pawar has tirelessly worked to bring in the most disadvantaged group in mainstream development.

“Here caste, creed and religion are insignificant. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as Chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution had said the two things need to be safeguarded - the principle of equality of opportunity and the demand of the communities which have had no representation so far,” he said questioning Fadnavis.

On the issue of Article 370, he said, “Pawar’s views on abrogation of Article 370 made in 2019 have been completely misquoted by Fadanvis. In the run-up to the 2019 elections of Maharashtra, BJP was trying to build a narrative over article 370 to which Pawar had said that the BJP is skirting real issues of farmer suicide and rising unemployment in Maharashtra.”

Tapase said that the high-level committee under Justice Rajendra Sachar was set up to study the social, educational and economic status of the Muslim community in India. “What’s wrong to demand implementation of a report of a government committee. Fadanvis has conveniently forgotten that. Pawar was the first in the country to implement the recommendations of the Mandal Commission which was set up by the Janata Party government of Morarji Desai. Does Fadanvis have any objection to the implementation of the Mandal commission and reservation to OBCs also?,” the NCP wanted to know from the BJP.

In the film, The Kashmir Files, he said: “ During the insurgency in Kashmir, all the peace-loving citizens of the valley including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists were subjected to atrocities. A film depicting only one side narrative raises suspicion about the behind the scene political intent of the film. Fadanvis should elaborate on what plans the Modi government have to re-establish all the displaced citizens back in the valley.”

