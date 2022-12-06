Belagavi border row: Devendra Fadnavis says will take up matter with Centre

Amid growing tension along the Maharashtra-Karnataka inter-state boundary, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis administration has decided to take the matter to the Centre even as the political parties including the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) want to take an aggressive stance on the burning issue.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister and three-term Union Minister, said that within 48 hours, if the incidents do not stop in Karnataka, different steps need to be taken.

In a related development, Chhatrapati UdayanRaje Bhosale of Satara royal seat and Yuvraj SambhajiRaje Chhatrapati of Kolhapur royal family - both 13th descendents of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, condemned the violence.

Also Read | Border row: Maharashtra suspends bus services to Karnataka

In Mumbai, Chief Minister Shinde reviewed the issue with his senior ministerial colleagues even as Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis spoke to Basavaraj Bommai after the Maharashtra number plate vehicles were targeted in Belagavi (Belgaum).

Fadnavis said that he would also be briefing Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the sequence of events and the developments.

“I spoke to the Karnataka Chief Minister (Bommai)…he had assured me that he would personally look into the issue….he said vehicles from Maharashtra would be protected… I would also be speaking to the Home Minister (Shah). I also appeal that provocative statements are not made,” he said and urged people from Maharashtra to avoid any reactions to the incident.

Also Read | Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Sharad Pawar says situation worrisome, time to take a sta n d

Fadnavis, who is also Maharashtra Home Minister, said that when the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, it is wrong to make statements.

Pawar, meanwhile, expressed concern over the situation. “If the disturbed situation is not brought under control within 48 hours, then we would be compelled to visit the affected areas,” Pawar said.

“The first statement, the second statement, the third statement has been made by the Karnataka Chief Minister….he should be responsible for any consequences,” said Pawar.

Pawar also asked Shinde and Bommai to simmer out the differences. “Both the Chief Ministers should have resolved the issue,” he said.

Pawar also urged the MPs from Maharashtra to raise the issue with Shah and the Centre.

“The Karnataka Chief Minister has not shown any sign of relenting. One must not test our patience, and this shouldn't go in the wrong direction. Shinde must take all the parties in confidence before deciding on anything,” he said.