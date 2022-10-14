BJP approaches EC against ‘irregularities’ in Telangana, Odisha

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday approached the Election Commission to lodge complaints against the TRS government in Telangana, and the BJD government in Odisha. A delegation of senior leaders Tarun Chugh, V Muraleedharan and Pratap Sarangi approached the EC and alleged that the TRS government is adding fake voters to the list of Munugode assembly in Telangana.

In Odisha, they said the government illegally transported two government officials to Bhadrak district.

The BJP said that in Telangana after they filed an RTI with the tehsildar’s office at Munugode mandal and Chandur mandal seeking information about applications received, disposed and are pending from January 1 this year to July 31 this year.

The BJP said that in a period of seven months, total claims for new voters under Form 6 are 486, applications for objections to new applications under Form 7 are 847, applications for corrections in voter list under Form 8 are 141, and that there were no applications for transfer of voters under Form 8A from the two mandals. But on October 10, the BJP said that when their officials checked they found that there were 24,781 applications under Form 6.

“We believe that the ruling party is misutilizing their resources,” the BJP has alleged.

In Odisha, at Bhadrak district’s Dhamnagar constituency, the BJP has alleged that the state government has ordered the transfer of two officers — the Block Development Officer of Dhamnagar, and of Tihidi — and they have been replaced by two officers from Koraput and Kalahandi districts. The BJP has also objected to the continuance of IPS officer Mahesh Bhagawat in the same constituency, and said this is a violation of EC’s Model Code of Conduct.