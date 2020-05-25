BJP attacks Congress over FIR against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

The BJP Sunday hit out at the Congress over the registration of an FIR in Chhattisgarh against BJP Delhi unit spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga for his remarks against Rajiv Gandhi and said it will only "expose" the former prime minister.



"I have just got to know that the Congress has registered an FIR against Sardar Tajinder Bagga also. These 'Congressi' will drag the name of Rajiv Gandhi through court and expose him. Let's have one more case. Friends, do you believe or not that Gandhi had a hand in the 1984 riots," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted.

He also took a swipe at the Congress, saying the party is now lodging an FIR against Sikhs for speaking the "truth" on the anti-Sikh riots in 1984.

Patra's reaction came after the Youth Congress tweeted a copy of the FIR, claiming the "virus of hate" will not be tolerated.