BJP, Bajrang Dal taking money from Pak's ISI: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has alleged that the BJP and the Bajrang Dal take money from Pakistan's notorious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency, drawing flak from the saffron party which said he has lost credibility by intentionally giving controversial statements.

"Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party are taking money from the ISI. Pay attention to this," he told reporters here Saturday, and went on to claim, "Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. Mind this."

On Sunday, Singh, however, claimed some channels were telecasting "totally wrong" news about his statements.

"Some channels are running that I have alleged that BJP takes money from ISI for spying for Pakistan. This is totally wrong," he tweeted.

He also tweeted that Madhya Pradesh Police arrested functionaries of the Bajrang Dal and the BJP's IT cell for "spying" for Pakistan in return for money.

"I have levelled this allegation and I stand by it. Why don't channels ask this question to the BJP," he asked.

Reacting to Singh's claims, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Congress leader has lost his credibility and intentionally resorts to making controversial statements.

"The Sangh Parivar and BJP do not need a certificate of patriotism from anyone. The country and the world knows it. He intentionally gives controversial statements. He has lost credibility," Chouhan said.

"He speaks the language of Pakistan. What ISI says, Digvijaya says... He calls Osama (terrorist Osama bin Laden) Osamaji," Chouhan added.

The Madhya Pradesh ATS recently arrested three people in Satna district for allegedly exchanging vital information with Pakistani nationals and carrying out dubious cross-border financial transactions.

One of them, the Congress alleged, was a Bajrang Dal member who was arrested for running a similar racket along with a BJP IT cell functionary in February 2017.