BJP fires 'Prison break' jibe against AAP as Satyendar Jain's Tihar videos emerge

Amid the controversy surrounding purported videos of Aam Aadmi Party's Satyendar Jain from Tihar jail ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections and the MCD polls, the Twitter handle of the BJP Delhi on Monday stoked the fire by sharing a post on Twitter taking dig at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government using the popular American series Prison Break.

The Twitter post by BJP read, "In USA: Prison Break series In Delhi: Prison (में) Break series Relax , Rejuvenate, Rejoice in Tihar courtesy AAP govt."

In USA: Prison Break series In Delhi: Prison (में) Break series Relax , Rejuvenate, Rejoice in Tihar courtesy AAP govt. pic.twitter.com/Ro99nmG90G — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 28, 2022

On Sunday, yet another video of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain getting above par treatment in Tihar emerged.

While earlier videos of Jain had shown him getting a massage, eating food, and interacting with several people, including the now-suspended Tihar jail superintendent, the latest video showed housekeeping staff servicing Jain's jail cell, cleaning it and puting sheets on his bed.

Also Read | New video shows housekeeping services in Satyendar Jain's cell

BJP and AAP have been at loggerheads as polls draw close with both parties firing salvos and allegations against each other.

Accusing CM Kejriwal of "blatantly lying", BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at the party saying food items such as fruits and vegetables are being provided to Jain in jail without the permission of authorities, and this is a violation of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018.

"It is sad that a chief minister appears on TV and lies blatantly that Jain was getting massage on medical advice and by a physiotherapist while he (the masseur) was a rapist. A rapist has been turned into physiotherapist so blatantly," he said.

Jain could be seen in purported videos getting back and foot massages in his cell, reading some documents and talking to visitors while lying on a bed. Mineral water bottles and a remote are also seen. In one video, he was seen getting a head massage while sitting on a chair.

Also Read | Suspended Tihar jail superintendent in Satyendar Jain's 'darbar': BJP on new CCTV footage

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has not directly addressed the matter but on Sunday called the BJP a "video making company".

बीजेपी की दिल्ली वालों को नई गारंटी- हर वार्ड में वीडियो की दुकान खोलेंगे बीजेपी एक वीडियो बनाने वाली कंपनी है। इस चुनाव में जनता उन्हें वीडियो बनाने का काम देगी और स्कूल, अस्पताल बनाने वालों को सरकार चलाने का काम देगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 27, 2022

"BJP's new guarantee to Delhiites -- will open a video shop in every ward. BJP is a video making company. In this election, people will give them the job of making videos and the job of running the civic body to those who construct schools and hospitals," Kejriwal said.