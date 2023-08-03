BJP gearing up to hack 'electronic machines', alleges Mamata Banerjee

Amid uproar on social media surrounding a research paper that suggests manipulation of 2019 election results by the ruling BJP in some seats, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, alleged that the BJP is making arrangements to hack “electronic machines”.

Asked about her opinion, in the context of a claim made in the research paper, Banerjee stated: “Naturally, their (BJP) planning – they are doing right away. They are making various arrangements to hack electronic machines (used in elections).”

“We have received information, and have found some evidence, and are looking for some,” Banerjee said, adding that the same will be discussed in the I.N.D.I.A meeting. “Let the meeting date be finalised first, then we will discuss this issue in the meeting,” she said.

Violence has always been in the BJP’s dictionary, Banerjee alleged. “Their dictionary doesn’t have the Constitution. It’s violence…,” she stated, adding that the assumption seems to be that there is no progress without violence.

Banerjee blamed the party for taking shelter in violence, and “saffronise” everything. “It’s not that we dislike saffron as a colour,” she said.

The Bengal chief minister claimed that a day earlier while passing by a petrol pump in the city, she saw two girls – with i-cards – wearing saffron dress (uniform).

On enquiring if police representatives were using saffron dresses, a police personnel accompanying the chief minister in her car told her that at the petrol pumps, workers have been instructed to wear saffron colours, she said.

“Look at the metro-railway stations on the bypass – half have been painted saffron. There were 36 stations – all taken up during my tenure… There’s nothing else. The plan is to saffronise. Nothing else. If the entire country turns saffron, where will the other colours go?” she questioned.

“Saffron is a colour of purity. We offer to gods. It’s a symbol of sacrifice. If they use it to depict violence, that will not be acceptable to the people,” she added.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that PM Narendra Modi will return to power, and the Opposition should rather think about Delhi (while beginning the discussion on Delhi-bill), Banerjee said that the home minister has said the correct thing.

“Yes – Delhi – we are going to win. That means I.N.D.I.A is going to win,” she said. “Delhi of course! I.N.D.I.A alliance will form the government. Delhi is the capital, and there’s Parliament. I don’t know, intentionally or unintentionally, he has said the correct thing,” she added.

BJP-Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari, countering the Trinamool chief, said that machines without vvpat were used in elections to over 100 municipal bodies in the state. He said that, first, machines with vvpat be used for elections in the state.