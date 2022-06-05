BJP has informers in TMC, says Bengal party chief

BJP has informers in TMC, says Bengal party chief Sukanta Majumdar

TMC, however, dismissed Majumdar's claims as absurd

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 05 2022, 20:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 20:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday claimed that the saffron party has planted moles inside the Trinamool Congress to get inside information.

He made the comment when asked about recent claims by BJP's Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar that there were TMC sympathisers within the saffron party.

"We have some people in TMC who pass on information to us," Majumdar, the Balurghat MP, said.

"In fact, every party plants its men in other parties to remain privy to crucial decisions taken by its political opponents," he said.

TMC, however, dismissed Majumdar's claims as absurd.

"Majumdar makes such absurd claims out of frustration as his own party is disintegrating and several functionaries are eager to join TMC. No one believes what he says now," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

Sarkar had on Saturday voiced suspicion that a few BJP workers in the party's Nadia unit were keeping close contact with the TMC.

He had said that there is a lack of discipline in the state BJP.

The lawmaker had charged that the ruling TMC was trying to frame him over allegations of recruitment irregularities of contractual workers at AIIMS, Kalyani to deflect attention from the "SSC scam" and some of his party men were posting on social media against him and acting as spies of the TMC.

"I will look into Sarkar's claims," Majumdar added.

