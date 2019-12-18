BJP hits out at MVA govt over attack on Nagpur mayor

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday expressed concern over the attack on Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi and said this indicated the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's failure to maintain law and order in the state.

Joshi had a narrow escape when two motorcycle-borne persons fired at his car on Wardha Road here around 11.59 pm on Tuesday when he was returning after celebrating his wedding anniversary, police said.

Three bullets hit the glass windows and rear windshield of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) which Joshi was driving, but he escaped unhurt, the police said.

Raising concern over the incident in the state Assembly, Mungantiwar said, "It is a serious matter that the first citizen of Nagpur has been attacked in this way. This indicates the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's failure to maintain law and order in the state."

The former minister said in the last five years when the BJP was in power in the state, the opposition always demanded the appointment of a full-time Home minister.

But, the present MVA government has not appointed a full-time Home minister, and it is crucial with respect to incidents like the attack on the Nagpur mayor, he said.

"If the number of demands made by the (then opposition) Congress and NCP for appointing a full-time Home minister is counted, it could create a world record in itself," he quipped.