BJP in action mode to undo Delhi damage in other states

Taken by shock over the extent of the Delhi debacle, the BJP has got into action mode to plug the loopholes—of leadership at local levels as well re-drawing the strategy at a time when there is a clear dichotomy in its performance at the central and the state-level elections.

Smarting under the back-to-back election defeats, in Jharkhand, BJP has raised voice for strengthening state leadership, BJP top brass on Thursday held a review meeting to chalk out the strategy ahead and deliberate about the reasons for such a devastating defeat in Delhi.

BJP chief J P Nadda and general secretary (organization) B L Santosh brainstormed over the poor results of the party in the state, where it came second, though it increased its vote share.

In a meeting lasting more than two hours, leaders were of the view that with Delhi election turning into a direct contest between BJP and AAP and the Congress wiped out, it became easier for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP to win the polls and secure more than 50% of the votes.

The coming days will see further brainstorming not only on the Delhi results and the trend of voters responding differently to state elections and central elections.

Even before the Delhi verdict was out, there was a clear sense in the BJP that if Congress vote percentage slips below that of 2015, it will be an advantage for the AAP.

Though the BJP increased its tally to eight seats from the three it had won in 2015, the performance did not meet expectations of the party’s top leaders, who had led a spirited campaign during elections.

Already, there are sections within the BJP that feel that the party went overboard on the CAA issue and the vitriolic campaign did not help the matter.

In the review meeting on Thursday, there was a view that the party has to substantially increase its vote base to win Delhi, as the contest is likely to remain a direct one here. Historically, a triangular fight in state elections has helped the BJP, with its core vote percentage remaining intact most of the time.