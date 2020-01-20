BJP increased footprint under Amit Shah's leadership

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday stepped down as BJP President, bringing down curtains on a highly successful six-year tenure that saw the party increase its footprint across the country and return to power at the Centre with a bigger majority in the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Often described as a “master strategist” and a “modern Chanakya”, the 55-year Shah was first appointed as the BJP President in July 2014 within months of Narendra Modi becoming prime minister winning a clear majority – the first for any party in three decades.

Shah became the Home Minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, with J P Nadda partly taking over organisational responsibilities from him in June last year.

Shah's role as in-charge of BJP General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh had proved crucial to Modi's 2014 victory as he ensured the victory of the party on 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

It was under Shah's leadership that the BJP grew from strength to strength, registering victories even in northeastern states where it had little presence. After the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, BJP registered victories in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam giving an aura of invincibility to the BJP.

However, the debacle of the BJP in the 2015 assembly elections in Delhi and Bihar proved to be dark spots in the victorious march, prompting Shah to step up outreach among the masses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was effusive in his praise of Shah, who handed over the BJP reins to J P Nadda at the party headquarters here.

“I do not think words can do justice to the rich contribution of Amit Shah as BJP President. During his Presidency, BJP got opportunities to serve in several parts of India. We also got our highest ever tally in a Parliamentary election. He is an outstanding Karyakarta (worker),” Modi said addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters here.

The electoral reverses in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and more recently in Maharashtra and Jharkhand have raised questions on Shah's infallibility.