BJP is 'jumla party', will defeat it across India: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday termed the BJP as a "jumla (rhetoric) party" and asserted that she would defeat the saffron camp across the country in the days to come.

Addressing a public meeting, Banerjee, who is the Trinamool Congress candidate for the September 30 Bhabanipur bypoll, criticised the Centre for not allowing her to attend a global peace meet in Rome and claimed that such attempts by the BJP will not succeed in stopping her.

"The BJP is the biggest jumla party in the country. It is the party that has only lies and hatred to offer. If you speak against them, they will unleash central agencies against you. They (BJP) are the party of a dancing dragon, who will remove your name from the list of citizenship in the name of CAA, NRC and NPR," she said.

Read | CPI(M), cops clash over campaigning near Didi's house

Banerjee also accused the saffron party of bringing in outsiders to create disturbances during the bypoll.

"The BJP thinks it can do whatever it wants just because it is in power. It doesn't follow human rights and democratic rights in the states where it is in power -- Uttar Pradesh, Assam, or Tripura. So many people died due to Covid in Uttar Pradesh. They did not allow cremation of those bodies and threw them in the Ganga. Human rights are violated in these states regularly, but Human Rights Commission won't visit these states," she said.

The TMC boss also alleged that the Congress, BJP and the CPI(M) have join hands to defeat her in the Bhabanipur bye-election.

Besides Banerjee, the BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and the CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas are contesting from Bhabanipur in south Kolkata. The Congress has decided not to field a candidate there.

The votes will be counted on October 3.

Watch latest videos by DH here: