BJP issues list of abuses against PM Modi by Congress

The list included Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s ‘maut ka saudagar’ jibe, and several instances over the hear

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2022, 04:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 04:56 ist
BJP Flag. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday issued a 17-page document listing over 80 instances when Congress leaders spoke against PM Narendra Modi.

These include instances when Congress leaders like Randeep Surjewala, PL Punia, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh compared Modi to a monkey, Nathuram Godse, and General Dyer.

Also Read | 'Modi will die Hitler's death...': Congress leader amid ED probe, Agnipath protests

Party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that as the hate for Modi among Congressmen rises just as the love for Modi among people increases. The BJP’s sharp reaction came after Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahai alleged that Modi’s behaviour is akin to German dictator Adolf Hitler and that Modi will “die like Hitler” if he follows the same path.

The list included Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s ‘maut ka saudagar’ jibe, and several instances over the hear where Modi has been compared to several kinds of animals, gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and in one instance, a threat to “chop him into pieces”.     

Trivedi said that despite the hate, Congress has steadily not been reelected. He also reminded the Congress of the words of former president Dev Kant Barooah who had said that “India is Indira and Indira is India” during the Emergency.

India News
Indian Politics
Narendra Modi
Congress
BJP

