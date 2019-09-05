BJP, JD (U) at loggerheads over NRC in Bihar

The two ruling NDA alliance partners in Bihar— the Janata Dal (United) and the BJP— are again at loggerheads after the saffron camp favoured an NRC (National Register for Citizens) in Muslim-dominated districts in the state.

The JD(U) has not only vehemently opposed the BJP’s suggestion but termed it as an “irksome demand” on the eve of 2020 Assembly polls.

“NRC is a sensitive matter. It was implemented in Assam after clearance from the apex court. However, our party is very clear that there is no need for NRC in Bihar or any other state,” said JD(U) principal general secretary K C Tyagi.

NRC in Bihar is the third issue after Triple Talaq and abrogation of Article 370 over which the two NDA allies are not on the same page.

The present round of face-off between the two ruling partners was witnessed after BJP Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha favoured NRC in the state's districts— where the JD(U) and the Congress have a strong presence— that share border with West Bengal.

Minorities constitute 67.7%, 38%, 40% and 43% of the population in the districts of Kishanganj, Purnia, Araria and Katihar, respectively.

Overall, Bihar has 16.7% Muslim population.

"There is an urgent need for NRC in Kishanganj, Purnia, Araria and Katihar as several Bangladeshis have illegally migrated to these districts over the years and settled there,” said the BJP MP.

While the JD (U) won Purnia and Katihar during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress retained Kishanganj seat despite a Modi wave.

Not willing to antagonise the minorities who have reposed their faith in Nitish’s leadership in the absence of jailed Lalu Prasad, the JD (U) is not happy over the BJP’s latest demand.

"Muslims are not afraid of NRC. But the point is why target Muslims through such absurd steps," said JD(U) MLC Ghulam Rasool Baliyavi.

Nitish’s key aide and Industries Minister Shaym Razak too echoed similar sentiments.

"There is no outsider or foreigner in Bihar. All those living here are Biharis," Razak said.