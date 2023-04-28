BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal slams Sonia Gandhi, calls her 'vishkanya'

Raising objection against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's poisonous snake barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leader and former Union minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal has called Congress leader Sonia Gandhi 'vishkanya' (poisonous maiden). He was speaking while campaigning for the BJP candidate in Yalaburga of Koppal district on Thursday night.
“People have accepted that PM Modi is a world leader. How can Congress compare such a leader to a poisonous snake? The Congress leaders are giving such statements by dancing to the tune of Sonia Gandhi”, Yatnal said.
Also Read | PM Modi like 'poisonous snake'...if you lick it, you're dead: Kharge in Karnataka
Accusing Sonia Gandhi of destroying the country, he said that she has been working like an agent of Pakistan and China. The Congress leaders are insulting Modi just because a tea vendor has become the Prime Minister of India. They should not attack him in such languages, he said.
