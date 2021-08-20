BJP leader tells journalist to go to 'Taliban' for cheaper petrol

A video of Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Ramratan Payal who told a journalist to "go to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan" after being questioned over the rising petrol and diesel prices is doing rounds on social media.

#BREAKING : BJP #Katni, #MadhyaPradesh district president Ramratan Payal responding to a question on inflation and on expensive petrol in #India, urges to go to #Afghanistan, there petrol is 50 rupees litre, but no one is there to purchase it. BTW What about cooking oil? pic.twitter.com/jR8lZ4xO1I — Sushmit Patil Сушмит Патил सुश्मित पाटिल 🇮🇳 (@PatilSushmit) August 19, 2021

The Katni district President can be heard telling a journalist to go to "Taliban" because fuel only costs Rs 50 in Afghanistan.

" ...Nobody is there to refill the fuel. At least in India, we have safety. The third wave of coronavirus is about to come while two Covid waves India has already faced," he told a journalist in the viral video.

The leader who wasn't wearing a face mask further advised people to follow Covid-19 protocols. "You are a reputed journalist. Do you even realise the kind of situation in the country? How PM Modi is controlling the situation. He is still giving free ration to 80 crore people," he reportedly said.

