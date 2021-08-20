BJP leader tells journalist to go to 'Taliban' for cheaper petrol

Go to 'Taliban' for cheaper petrol: BJP leader

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 20 2021, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 17:27 ist
Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Ramratan Payal. Credit: Twitter Photo/@PatilSushmit

A video of Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Ramratan Payal who told a journalist to "go to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan" after being questioned over the rising petrol and diesel prices is doing rounds on social media.

The Katni district President can be heard telling a journalist to go to "Taliban" because fuel only costs Rs 50 in Afghanistan. 

" ...Nobody is there to refill the fuel. At least in India, we have safety. The third wave of coronavirus is about to come while two Covid waves India has already faced," he told a journalist in the viral video.

Also read: Taliban search closed Indian consulates in Kandahar, Herat

The leader who wasn't wearing a face mask further advised people to follow Covid-19 protocols. "You are a reputed journalist. Do you even realise the kind of situation in the country? How PM Modi is controlling the situation. He is still giving free ration to 80 crore people," he reportedly said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

