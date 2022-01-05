BJP leaders slam breach of PM Modi's security in Punjab, demand apology

Senior BJP leaders on Wednesday slammed the Congress party for the security breach in prime minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade in Congress-ruled Punjab, and demanded that the party apologises for the breach.

Home minister Amit Shah tweeted that there should be accountability for this. “Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed,” Shah tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Punjab government must apologise to the nation for the lapse. “The Congress has always undermined the constitutional processes of the country. This is a grave lapse, and mischief on the part of the Punjab government and the Congress,” the UP CM told reporters.

BJP president J P Nadda said that the Congress was scared of an imminent defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab. “What is extremely worrisome is that this incident was also a big security lapse as far as the PM is concerned. Protesters were given access to the Prime Minister's route while the Punjab CS and DGP gave assurances to SPG that the route is clear,” he tweeted.

Union minister of women and child development Smriti Irani, in a press conference at the BJP headquarters, alleged that planted political instruments were given political patronage by the Congress government to breach the security of the prime minister.

“Who in the Punjab government gave information of the PM’s route to individuals who planted themselves atop the flyover? When the PM’s security detail contacted Punjab Police with respect to the circumstances of the cavalcade, where there was a 20 minute exposure, why did the security lead of the area not respond to calls or communicate efforts to secure the PM?,” Irani questioned.

“Never before in the history of this country has a state government knowingly constructed a scenario where the prime minister is brought to harm,” Irani said. “We know the Congress hates Modi but today they harmed the prime minister of India.”

