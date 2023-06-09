BJP meeting of CMs, Deputy CMs set for June 11-12; Modi, Shah set to attend

The BJP central command has called for a meeting of the party’s chief ministers and deputy CMs on June 11 and 12, with PM Modi set to attend the meeting on June 12.

Leaders in the know said that organisational changes and preparations for 2024 are to be discussed.

President J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and B L Santhosh will be present in the meetings. The BJP’s last “Mukhyamantri Sammelan” was held on May 28 last year, when PM Modi took stock of implementation of the Centre’s schemes.

This time, sources said, the implementation of the party’s nine years of Modi outreach will be discussed besides the details of strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A cabinet reshuffle, which has been under speculation since January this year, cannot be ruled out either.

The party has been holding deliberations the whole week, with Nadda, Shah and Santhosh attending marathon meetings thrice since Monday.

On Wednesday, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje was part of the meetings, setting off speculations of the party’s plans in the poll-bound state, especially with estranged Congress leader Sachin Pilot likely to float his own political party, Pragatisheel Congress, over the weekend.

Sources in the party, however, said that the central command has been holding meetings with several state units, and especially in those states where the state president has been changed. Recently, senior leaders held meetings with the Maharashtra state unit, and a meeting with leaders of Himachal Pradesh is likely.

With the month-long outreach of nine years of Modi, the BJP has formally started its 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.