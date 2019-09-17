BJP membership crosses a whopping 17-crore mark

BJP working president J P Nadda on Monday announced that his party membership numbers have broken all records and crossed a whopping 17-crore mark.

He said a massive membership drive is underway in Jammu and Kashmir as well and was growing very rapidly. “The people of J&K want to come to the mainstream. But a few political families have created impediments,” he said addressing party workers in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Monday.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly goes to elections next month.

Nadda informed the gathering that the process of delimitation in J&K was underway. “There will be about 9 Vidhan Sabha seats and 1-2 Lok Sabha seats (from J&K),” he said.

The Gujjar’s, Scheduled Tribes and others were not given reservation in J&K. But, now with the process of delimitation underway, seats will be reserved for members of ST community, Nadda said.

Nadda said the BJP’s growth is source of research for the superpowers. He said in the last 54 days ever since the saffron party launched a fresh membership drive, a whopping over 5 crore people have been added to the list of its members. “Barring 7 out of the 193 countries in the world, the BJP has more members than the population of majority of the countries,” Nadda said.

Nadda said an ambassador of a superpower nation met him recently with his team and wanted to know how the BJP has grown so exponentially. “I told him that one leader, PM Modi, has changed the narrative of politics in India,” he said.

He also wanted to know how such a big outfit maintains discipline in the party. “I told him that the BJP does not preach discipline, instead it imbibes discipline," Nadda said.