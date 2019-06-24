BJP minister likens Modi to Vivekananda, Ram

In a scathing attack, the Modi government on Monday accused the Congress-led Opposition of trying to create a “false narrative” of agrarian distress and corruption during the elections which was rejected resoundingly by the electorate.

Initiating the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi also sought to draw parallels between Lord Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Modi and Swami Vivekananda, drawing protests from the Opposition benches.

Sarangi also sprang a surprise by claiming that the BJP would forever remain grateful to the Congress. “Otherwise, how would we have become aware of the need for strong leadership,” the first-term Lok Sabha member said accusing the UPA government of “surrendering” governance to the Congress leadership.

“Congress has done a great favour to us by criticising Modi. Had Lord Ram not been exiled for 14 years, who would have known his greatness. He would have been just an ordinary king,” the BJP leader said.

Sarangi said the electorate rejected an “adulterated alliance” and chose a genuine leader in Modi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“You should apologise to Modi,” Sarangi said addressing the Opposition benches triggering uproar.

In an hour-long speech delivered in mainly Hindi and English, Sarangi switched to Sanskrit, Odia, Bengali effortlessly and recited hymns from the Ramayana and the Vedas to praise the work done by the Modi government.

He recalled that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had praised the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as “Durga” in Parliament after the creation of Bangladesh in 1971.

“I fail to understand, why does the Opposition hesitate to praise Narendra Modi? The verdict was unprecedented. Son of a tea-seller has become Prime Minister, why don't you accept it,” Sarangi asked.

Seconding the motion moved by Sarangi, BJP member Heena Gavit took a jibe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi. “The 'yuvraj' who hurled the choicest of abuses at the prime minister had to run for cover to another corner of the country. My elder sister Smriti Irani demolished all myths,” said Gavit, who hails from a tribal community in Maharashtra's Nandurbar.

Initiating the discussion in the Rajya Sabha, BJP Working President J P Nadda asked opposition leaders to review the way they function after facing a resounding defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.