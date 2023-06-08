BJP MP accuses Gehlot’s family of laundering money, claims CM is richest leader in country

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Thursday alleged that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s family members are involved in laundering money through a shell company.

Meena claimed at a press conference here that he has evidence of black money transactions involving Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot and daughter-in-law and will hand it over to the Enforcement Directorate on Friday.

He claimed that investigations will reveal that Gehlot is the richest politician in the country.

The BJP leader claimed that Vaibhav Gehlot, who heads the Rajasthan Cricket Association, and his wife are in a “benami” business involving five-star hotels and the money made through it transferred to a dummy company.

There was no immediate comment from the chief minister or his office. Meena alleged that Gehlot's son, through a shell company registered in Mauritius, invested Rs 96.75 crore in a hospitality firm which runs a hotel in Jaipur, claiming that the shell company is being used to convert black money of the Gehlot family into white money.

Both the hospitality firm and the Mauritius-based shell company were formed in 2007, he said.

“The shell company has always been a 50 per cent shareholder in the Jaipur hotel since day one, which makes it clear that the dummy company was created to hold the stake of the Gehlot family,” he told the presser at the BJP office.

He also claimed that the approval for the construction of the Jaipur hotel was given by the Jaipur Development Authority in 2009 during the Gehlot's rule.

Meena also alleged that in the shell company, a London-based NRI doctor invested Rs 100 crore, and claimed that the doctor, who is from Jodhpur, is close to the Rajasthan CM Gehlot.

However, he did not reveal the doctor's name, saying all such evidence will be given to the ED.

Meena also alleged that irregularities were made while giving permission for the construction of a hotel in Udaipur where the Congress held its 'Chintan Shivir' last year.

Similarly, 40 rooms were constructed in a hotel in Mount Abu despite the area being an eco-sensitive zone, he said, and claimed that these properties belonged to the people close to Gehlot.