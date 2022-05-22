BJP MP Arjun Singh rejoins Trinamool Congress

Singh was welcomed into the party by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 22 2022, 18:20 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 18:26 ist
Arjun Singh. Credit: Twitter/@AITCOfficial

In a jolt to the saffron camp in West Bengal, BJP MP Arjun Singh on Sunday rejoined the Trinamool Congress, ending weeks of speculation over his possible switchover to the ruling party.

"Warmly welcoming former Vice President of @BJP4Bengal and MP from Barrackpore, Shri @ArjunsinghWB into the All India Trinamool Congress family. He joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc," the TMC said on its official Twitter handle.

Singh, one of the prominent Hindi-speaking leaders of the TMC, had joined the saffron camp just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and went on to win from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.

Trinamool Congress
BJP
West Bengal
Indian Politics

