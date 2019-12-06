BJP MP sends b'day wishes to rape accused party MLA

On a day, when the entire country was shocked by the burning of a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, BJP Lok Sabha member and saffron leader Sakshi Maharaj extended his "best wishes" to the expelled rape accused party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Twitter.

Sakshi Maharaj is an MP from Unnao LS seat in the state. The controversial saffron leader in his birthday greeting to Sengar on Thursday quoted a shloka (verse) in Sanskrit and wished him to have a long life and also prayed for his success.

Sengar, who was accused of raping a minor and also trying to get her killed in a road mishap, was currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

The rape survivor, who was set ablaze by five persons, including the two, who had allegedly raped her and were bailed out, Sengar and the minor, who was allegedly raped by him, also hailed from Unnao district.

Sakshi Maharaj had also met Sengar, while the latter was lodged in the Unnao district jail. He had also defended the expelled BJP MLA and expressed doubt on the claim made by the rape victim.

The netizens reacted sharply to the BJP MP's birthday wish to Sengar.

Anindita in her tweet said that she was ready to ''disown'' her month of birth (December), if Senger was also born in the same month.

Some others said that Sakshi Maharaj had not commented on the Unnao rape survivor but did not forget to extend birthday wishes to the rape accused MLA.