BJP names candidates for Assembly bypolls in 3 states

The BJP on Saturday named Bhavya Bishnoi, son of party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, as its candidate for the Adampur assembly bypoll in Haryana.

The party also fielded K Rajgopal Reddy from Munugode in Telangana and Aman Giri from Gola Goraknath in Uttar Pradesh for the bypolls to be held on November 3.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, a senior Haryana politician, and Reddy were Congress MLAs from Adampur and Munugode respectively before they resigned to join the BJP.

Aman Giri is the son of Arvind Giri, who was the BJP MLA from Gola Gokarannath and died last month, necessitating the bypoll in the constituency.