BJP plans massive outreach as farmers set to intensify protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to hear out the arguments put forth by his ministerial colleagues Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal on the new farm laws even as the BJP launched a massive outreach to clear the “misconceptions” on the “pathbreaking” reforms.

The Prime Minister’s appeal came on a day the agitating farmers intensified their protests and are gearing up for blocking the Delhi-Jaipur highway and stage sit-in protests at district commissioner’s offices and residences of BJP leaders across the country.

“There will be no programme to block railway tracks,” Balbir Singh Rajewal, President of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), told reporters here.

“My two cabinet colleagues Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal have spoken in detail about the new farm laws and the demand of farmers. Do hear them out,” Modi said sharing a video link of the press conference by the two ministers on Thursday, virtually ruling out any fresh amendments than those offered by the government.

मंत्रिमंडल के मेरे दो सहयोगी नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर जी और पीयूष गोयल जी ने नए कृषि कानूनों और किसानों की मांगों को लेकर विस्तार से बात की है। इसे जरूर सुनें-https://t.co/B9GwPf5i3K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2020

Launching a massive counter-offensive, top BJP leaders will fan out across the country to address press conferences, while the party will organise kisan sammelans and small meetings in every district over the next week to highlight the benefits of the new farm laws.

“We will be organising hundreds of kisan sammelans and kisan chaupals across every district from December 11 to 16,” Rajkumar Chahar, head of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha told DH.

The BJP also launched an online campaign to highlight various initiatives taken by the Modi government – PM-KISAN, crop insurance, farmers pension, fertiliser subsidies – for the welfare of farmers.

BJP leaders will also distribute pamphlets and booklets highlighting the benefit of the farm reforms during the chaupals which are planned at wholesale markets to ensure that the message reaches the farmers.

Agriculture Minister Tomar also cautioned agitating farmers not to allow their agitation against farm laws to be hijacked by anti-social elements who are keen to vitiate the atmosphere in the country. The minister’s word of caution came amid reports that a section of farmers are demanding the release of Delhi riots accused as part of their protests.