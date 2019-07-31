BJP recorded 22.27% increase in assets during 2017-18

The Ruling BJP recorded an increase of 22.27% in its assets during 2017-18 compared to the previous fiscal, while the main Opposition party had a 15.26% dip in its assets during the same time, according to an analysis by a private election watchdog.

The BJP's assets rose from Rs 1,214.13 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 1,483.35 crore in the next fiscal, which included fixed assets of Rs 436.2 crore, FDR/deposits of Rs 496.61 crore, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

On the other hand, ADR's 'Analysis of Assets and Liabilities of National Parties - FY 2016-17 and 2017-18' said, the Congress' assets decreased from Rs 854.75 crore to Rs 724.35 crore, which included fixed assets of Rs 144.76 crore and FDR/deposits of Rs 442.06 crore.

Among the seven national parties, only the Congress and the NCP (Rs 11.41 crore to Rs 9.54 crore) had a decrease in assets during the same period.

The BSP's assets rose from Rs 680.63 crore to Rs 716.72 crore while the CPM's increased from Rs 463.76 crore to Rs 482.1 crore. The Trinamool Congress' assets rose from Rs 26.25 crore to Rs 29.10 crore and the CPI's from Rs 10.88 crore to Rs 11.49 crore.

When it comes to liabilities, the Congress tops the list with Rs 314.20 crore in 2017-18 though it came down from Rs 461.73 crore in the previous fiscal. In 2017-18, Rs 303.45 crore liability was under the heading borrowings from banks, overdraft and sundry creditors.

Among the parties, BJP has a liability of Rs 21.38 crore, up from Rs 20.03 crore while the CPM's liabilities came down from Rs 5.54 crore to Rs 2.5 crore.

The CPM, the BSP and the Trinamool Congress have no liabilities under the heading borrowings.

In 2017-18, the BJP had the highest capital after declaring Rs 1,461.97 crore followed by Rs 714.97 crore of the BSP and Rs 479.58 crore of the CPM. In 2016-17, the CPI has the least declared capital fund of Rs 1.43 crore followed by the NCP with Rs 5.86 crore.

Assets/Liabilities of National Parties