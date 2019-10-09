BJP’s Dussehra boycott in Bihar kicks up a row

The BJP in Bihar set the tongues wagging in the corridors of power after the ruling alliance partner of the JD(U) boycotted Ravan-wadh— an annual programme where Ravan’s effigy is burnt as mark of the culmination of the 10-day Dussehra festival.

The programme was organised at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan on Tuesday and the event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

But all the chairs on the dais reserved for the top BJP leaders of the state remained vacant as not a single leader from the ruling ally deemed it fit to attend the annual ritual.

Such is the dominance of the BJP in the state Capital that the two Lok Sabha members from Patna and six legislators from different Assembly constituencies here are all represented by the BJP.

But neither any BJP MP nor MLA/MLC were present on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi too was conspicuous by his absence.

Incidentally, Nitish was flanked by Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha when he lit the lamps before inaugurating the function of burning of Ravan’s effigy.