BJP sensitive towards farmers, can never fire bullets on them: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Thursday said the Centre withdrew its agriculture laws as the BJP is "sensitive" towards farmers.

He also attacked the opposition Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying his party can never "fire bullets" on farmers and "Ram bhakts".

Rajnath made the statement addressing a convention of BJP booth presidents, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to repeal the laws, against which farmers have been camping at the Delhi borders for the past one year.

Read | Previous regimes kept UP in deprivation & darkness, says PM Modi

"Our party is always sensitive towards farmers, that's why our prime minister has repealed the farm laws," the defence minister said.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, he said it believes in divisive politics as they talk about Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who is responsible for the Partition of the country.

Even the Muslim fraternity had condemned the SP for this, he said, in an apparent reference to a remark by opposition party chief Akhilesh Yadav in an election rally.

Read | Modi govt pro-farmers but industry friendly: Mandaviya

He also described the previous SP regime as that of "goons", who he said now have fear of CM Yogi Adityanath.

"The BJP wants to form a government for the country and not for the pleasure of power. Our party is the world's largest party because of dedicated workers like you," he said.

"The BJP does not make false promises like other political parties, even our election manifesto is free from false claims," he said.

Rajnath also claimed that by 2024, everyone in the country will have a cemented house.

He assured that every district in the state will have a medical college.

The way the Covid situation in Uttar Pradesh was handled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is exemplary, said Rajnath.

Watch latest videos by DH here: