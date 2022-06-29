BJP sets up ‘task forces’ in preparation for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Report

With a little less than two years left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is mobilising resources to win the third term at the Centre. The ruling party is set to review four major tasks at its two-day national executive meet in Hyderabad that begins on Saturday, a news report stated.

The four tasks outlined were: constituting a team, called ‘Modi ki Toli’ to decide the campaign trail, and strategy for Prime Minister in the run-up to the elections; widespread messaging of the book Modi@20—an anthology of essays by eminent personalities on Modi’s public life; focusing on the Lok Sabha seats that the BJP never won; and a similar focus on the nearly 76,000 election booths where the party showed poor performance in the past, News18 reported.

According to the report, ‘Modi Ki Toli’ will be headed by senior BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh. The Modi@20 publicity committee will be headed by former union minister Prakash Javadekar, while the committees on the election booths and Lok Sabha seats will be headed by BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda and Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan, respectively.

“The party is in full action mode and the direction towards 2024 will be clear at the national executive. We are confident that the country will again give a big mandate to the Narendra Modi government over the development plank and the various welfare schemes for the poor,” a senior BJP leader told News18.

Each of the four committees will have their own dedicated tasks to maximise the party’s reach ahead of the elections, the report said. Modi ki Toli, for instance, will focus entirely on planning the PM’s campaign for the elections and his programmes in all Lok Sabha constituencies, as the party considers him the biggest campaign draw.

Meanwhile, the Modi@20 committee will focus on his recently launched book, and will discuss Modi's works and vision for the country in the coming 20 years.

The party will also study the 70 Lok Sabha seats it has never managed to win and aim to expand its reach further than its 2019 mandate. The dedicated committee will also study the election booths where the BJP performed poorly and build up the organisation at grassroot level, to ensure a better performance in 2024, the report stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also make an address after the two-day meeting concludes. “On July 3, a massive public meeting would be organised at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mammoth public meeting on the evening of July 3,” Chugh, who is in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, said.