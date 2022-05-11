BJP to launch massive public outreach targeting minorities, weaker sections to mark 8 years of Modi govt

The BJP is planning a massive fortnight-long outreach campaign, starting May 30 to celebrate eight years of governance. As part of the campaign, party president J P Nadda has asked senior leaders to focus on women, children and disabled beneficiaries of the party.

Last month, Nadda formed a 10-member committee, to deliberate on the celebrations. The committee submitted a report on May 5. The committee is convening again on Thursday.

In a communication that Nadda has sent to the party’s MPs and MLAs, leaders have been asked to reach out to the beneficiaries who have received benefits of one or more schemes of the BJP in the last eight years, focusing on women, children, and divyang beneficiaries.

The campaign will be inaugurated by Nadda on May 30, where he will also release a report card of the BJP’s achievements.

Senior leaders of the party have also been asked to hold meetings with intellectual groups, to speak about BJP’s achievements in the last eight years. Some of the achievements that the BJP is keen to highlight, several leaders said, include the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Ayushman Bharat, among other schemes.

The party is also planning an outreach to several social groups, such as farmers, SCs, STs, OBCs. Bike and cycle rallies, craft exhibitions, as well as rallies will be taken out to reach out to different sections of people.

As part of the outreach, Modi’s work and his international image will be highlighted. BJP’s work during the Covid crisis will also be highlighted. The abrogation of Article 370, triple talaq, and CAA will also be highlighted, a leader involved with the process said.

In its report, the committee suggested that the themes of outreach should be ‘sahyog samanway se sushashan tak’.

Other suggestions include a countrywide chanting of Hanuman Chalisa on May 26, as t is the day Modi took oath as prime minister in 2014.

This will be one of the significant outreach programmes of the second Modi cabinet, since the Covid crisis had taken over most of their term.

The party will also launch an anthem and a website.