BJP to win in Maharashtra, Haryana: Exit polls

BJP is predicted to retain both Maharashtra and Haryana with two-third majority in the Assembly polls held on Monday, the first after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while the Opposition has a long way to catch up, exit polls have claimed.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine could win 196 to 243 out of 288 seats in Maharashtra while the saffron party is expected to romp home with 47 to 80 out of 90 seats in Haryana.

