BJP will fight family parties, dynastic politics with its ideology, says Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday dubbed regional outfits as "family parties" and said his party will fight against dynastic politics in the country with its ideology.

Addressing a convention of booth-level party workers at Science College ground in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, Nadda also accused Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of looting the people of the state and making it an "ATM of the Congress party".

Nadda, who is on his maiden visit to the Congress-ruled state after assuming charge as BJP national president, asked party workers to take the messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the booth level and apprise people of works being done under the latter's leadership.

Asserting the BJP is the only party which has an ideology to serve people, he said, “Our fight is against the politics of 'vanshwad' (dynasty). Right from Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, we are battling against it."

"In Jammu and Kashmir, the fight is against National Conference (NC) and PDP, in Punjab it is SAD, Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Janata Dal Bihar, Biju Janata Dal in Odisha, Trinamool Congress West Bengal, which is the party of 'aunt-nephew' Mamata Benerjee and Abhishek Banerjee." Similarly, the battle is against Jagan Mohan Reddy's party in Andhra Pradesh, TRS in Telangana and MK Stalin's party in Tamil Nadu, he said, adding that "all these parties are family parties".

Referring to the political developments in neighbouring Maharashtra that started with the rebellion in the Shiv Sena in June, Nadda said Uddhav Thackeray's party broke up because of family. Attacking Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the BJP chief said the former was running the party of the "brother and sister", a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

"The BJP will fight against dynasty politics with its ideological background. There is no longer any party with ideology except BJP," Nadda claimed. Mocking the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Nadda said those who had failed to keep their own house in order had launched such a march. He told the Congress leadership to understand why "those who were associated with you for the last 50 years have quit the party".

Alleging that the Baghel government was stalling ongoing works in the state, Nadda said, "The Bagel government has made Chhattisgarh an ATM for the Congress party and has indulged in looting people of the state. It is engaged in serving one family (referring to Gandhi family)".

"The state Congress government does not provide its share under Ayushman Bharat scheme but it does not forget to send instalments of money to Delhi (a reference to the Congress central Congress leadership)," he alleged.

Nadda is on a four-day visit to Raipur from Friday. Earlier in the day, he was part of a road show from Deendayal Chowk Telibandha to Ekatman Parisar, the BJP's Raipur district office.