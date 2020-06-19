BJP wins five, Congress three Rajya Sabha seats; Results for Gujarat, Manipur held

BJP on Friday won five Rajya Sabha seats ensuring a smooth entry for Jyotiraditya Scindia to the upper house from Madhya Pradesh, while Congress emerged victorious on three seats, including two from Rajasthan where it had feared poaching of MLAs by the saffron party.

Elections were held for 19 Rajya Sabha seats where BJP was hoping to pocket three of the four seats in Gujarat.

Election Commission was yet to declare results in Gujarat as the Congress complained of alleged irregularities in the voting process leading to a halt in the counting process.

BJP leaders Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki were elected to the Upper House, while Congress ensured victory of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh for a second term.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and Congress leader Neeraj Dangi were elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, where the grand old party had accused the BJP of horse-trading. BJP ensured a comfortable win for Rajendra Gehlot.

In Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP ensured easy win for its four candidates – Pilli Subhaschandra Bose, M Venkata Ramana, Parimal Nathwani and Ayodhya Rami Reddy to the Rajya Sabha.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha veteran Shibu Soren was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand where the second seat went to the state BJP chief Deepak Acharya.

In the northeastern states, BJP ensured the victory of its candidate Leisemba Sanajaoba, the titular king of Manipur, to the Rajya Sabha. In Meghalaya, National Peoples’ Party candidate Wanweiroy Kharlukhi won the lone seat while Mizo National Front candidate K Kanlalvena emerged victorious from Mizoram.

In Gujarat, Congress, which was hobbled by resignations by three of its MLAs, suffered a jolt as two Bhartiya Tribal Party legislators stayed away from the elections giving BJP an edge.

BJP has fielded three candidates – Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramila Bara and Narhari Amin – for the four Rajya Sabha seats that went to polls in Gujarat, while Congress had fielded Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki.

Bhardwaj, Bara and Gohil were expected to sail through, while a tough fight was on between BJP’s Amin and Congress’ Solanki after the Congress raised objections on votes cast by two BJP MLAs before the Election Commission.