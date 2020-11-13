BJP's Nishikant Dubey urges Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to amend liquor ban policy

Days after the NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly polls, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday requested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to amend the liquor ban policy in the state as it leads to loss of revenue and increases corruption.

Dubey, an MP from Jharkhand, made this suggestion just two days after the NDA got a clear majority in the Bihar Assembly elections.

"Request Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to make some amendments in the state's liquor ban policy. As those who have to sell or drink managed to do so via other states. It also results in loss of revenue of to the state, impacts hotel industry and corruption in police and revenue department," Dubey said in a tweet.

In November 2015, Kumar announced a ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in the state.