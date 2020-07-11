Bring back Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief: LS members tell Sonia Gandhi

The clamour for Rahul Gandhi’s return as party president is growing louder within the Congress.

The latest demand came at a meeting of the party’s Lok Sabha members convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the Chinese intrusions in Ladakh.

Former union minister Kodukunnil Suresh made the demand at the meeting, appreciating the strident and sustained attack on the Modi government on issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic and Chinese intrusions in Ladakh.

Suresh was supported by fellow Lok Sabha members, including Gaurav Gogoi, Manickam Tagore, Saptagiri Ulaka and a few others.

Congress sources said both Rahul and Sonia remained silent on the demand, which has been re-gaining traction within party circles. Rahul had stepped down from the post of Congress President in July last year accepting responsibility for the defeat of the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Not every one called for his return as Congress chief. Only a few leaders made the demand,” a Lok Sabha member said.

At the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on June 23, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had made the demand for Rahul’s return as Congress President, which also received support from some members.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed interim Congress President at the meeting of the CWC on August 10 last year. The CWC is expected to meet soon to extend Gandhi’s tenure as interim President, if Rahul does not agree to return to lead the party.

At the meeting, Rahul attacked the Modi government accusing it of lying on the Chinese intrusions in Ladakh. He told the Lok Sabha members that Congress should continue to attack the Modi government and the party should not support any action that weakens national security.

Congress Leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury briefed the party chief on how BJP members thwarted attempts for the examination of PM Cares fund by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee at its meeting on Friday.

Chowdhury said the Congress should demand an immediate session of the Parliament to discuss issues such as Covid-19 and Chinese intrusions threadbare.