British-era laws needs to be changed: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 16 2020, 14:59pm ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2020, 14:59pm ist
British-era laws needs to be changed looking into the changing times and modern needs, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

"There needs to be a change after reviews," Uddhav said, addressing a meeting of Maharashtra & Goa Bar Council in Nashik.

He said that speedy dispensation of justice is the need of the hour.

"It should be the duty of the judiciary in general and society in particular that fast track courts are not needed for decided on cases related to attrocities and crime against women," said.

He also regretted that the killers of Nirbhaya has not been hanged to death.

