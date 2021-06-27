BSP to contest UP, Uttarakhand polls alone: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati on Sunday said that the party will contest the UP and Uttarakhand Assembly polls alone, dismissing media reports of an alliance.

In a series of tweets, the BSP chief said there is no plan of an alliance between the party and the AIMIM. "This news is being broadcast in a news channel since yesterday that the AIMIM and BSP will fight the upcoming assembly general elections in UP together. This news is completely false, misleading and factless. There is not even an iota of truth in this and BSP vehemently denies it," Mayawati said.

"By the way, in this regard, it is again clarified by the party that, except Punjab, in UP and Uttarakhand, this general election to the assembly to be held in the beginning of next year, BSP will not fight any alliance with any party, that is, it will fight alone," the BSP chief said.

Mayawati also named Satish Chandra Mishra, National General Secretary of BSP and Rajya Sabha MP, as the National Coordinator of BSP Media Cell to counter "this kind of concocted and misleading news about BSP".