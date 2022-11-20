Bypoll campaign: Akhilesh Yadav touches uncle Shivpal's feet at election rally

In a show of bonhomie during the campaign for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday touched the feet of his uncle Shivpal Yadav and asserted that there has never been any strain in their relationship.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav termed the bypolls a high stake contest, and told the audience that the family has become one. He also said that the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government peddles a lot of lies.

Addressing an election rally in the family bastion of Saifai, Akhilesh Yadav asserted that his party will register a historic win in the bypoll.

Dimple Yadav, the wife of Akhilesh Yadav, has been fielded from the seat, which has been represented by the SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Mulayam Singh last month.

"The bypolls are taking place at a time when 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is not among us. The entire country is watching this election, and I can say that the entire country will see how the Samajwadi Party registers a historic win," Akhilesh Yadav said.

After remaining at loggerheads since 2017, Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle had decided to mend fences before the 2022 Assembly polls. Both had put up a united front at the behest of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

However, the cracks appeared again after the poll in which the BJP came back to power.

"At times people say that there is 'dooriyaan' (distance). There was no 'dooriyaan' between 'chacha' (uncle) and 'bhatija' (nephew). 'Dooriyaan' was there in politics. I had never considered any 'dooriyaan' between uncle and nephew. And, I am happy that today the 'dooriyaan' in politics has also ended," Akhilesh Yadav said to a rousing applause from public.

"And it is because of this that the BJP is feeling frightened. It knows that the people of Jaswantnagar have made up their mind to vote for the SP. Karhal is also walking along, and the people of Mainpuri too have made up their mind ," the SP chief said. Jaswantnagar and Karhal are represented by Shivpal and Akhilesh Yadav respectively in the UP assembly.

The poll campaign on Sunday saw Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav and SP general secretary Ramgopal Yadav sharing the stage. During the rally, Akhilesh Yadav also said that this is the first government (referring to the BJP), which has forgotten its promises.

"When there is a strain in a relationship they say that there is a feud, and when we become one, they would term us as 'parivaar vaadi' party. This is the problem of the BJP people and it will remain, because everywhere they look out for shortcomings," he said.

"It is BJP propaganda that aims to show us as a party of one family, a party of one caste, and seek support of people of one particular religion. 'Netaji' has always taught us the politics of brotherhood and amity, and how to give respect to people," Akhilesh Yadav said.

The SP chief urged the party workers to walk on the path shown by his father, and change the course of the country and that of the society.

"The BJP should not make any claims on development. They can make claims about potholes on the road or that of corruption," he said, and added that whatever development has taken place in the region, it is because of the ‘Samajwadis.’ He cited Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai as an example of such progress.

"Had 'Netaji' not been adamant, the Lucknow-Agra expressway would not have been made in 23 months. This expressway was found to be the best expressway in the country. When he was invited for the foundation stone laying ceremony, he had said that he would lay the foundation stone only when he knew the date of inauguration.

"The day on which the foundation stone was laid was the birthday of 'Netaji', and the day when it was inaugurated was also his birthday," the SP chief said.

He also said that the ongoing bypolls are important as after the BJP’s defeat in Bengal and change in power equation in Bihar, it was UP’s turn to halt the victory run of BJP and prevent it from coming to power at the centre.

Akhilesh Yadav said that in line with an advice given by Ramgopal Yadav – given earlier in the meeting, he said – the party has to take stock of the EVMs till the very end to prevent any malfeasance.

".. Because this government will not tell you where 20 lakh EVMs have disappeared. Last time you made us win the polls, but the administration defeated us. In the (postal) ballot, we won almost 300 seats."

Shivpal Singh Yadav said, "Reputation is at stake in this election. Dimple is our daughter-in-law. Everyone who is sitting here carries a part of 'Netaji.' This is a fight for honour, and all the records have to be made in this election itself.

"This is true that you have told us to unite, and we have become one. And now it is your responsibility to ensure a victory by record margin. Whenever such challenges have sprung before the people of Jaswantnagar, they have emerged victorious," Shivpal Singh Yadav said.

He also said that ever since the BJP came to power in UP, the problems of the people have only increased.

"The BJP government peddles a lot of misinformation. We want to know that in the past 10 years, has it done any work for the people of UP?" he said.

"BJP has encouraged poverty, unemployment, corruption. It has worked to disturb the people of the entire state. If the public has to go to any office, they have to pay a bribe," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav had on last Thursday met the PSPL chief along with Dimple Yadav, and shared a picture of them together.

In a tweet after the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav had then said, "Along with the blessings of Netaji and elders of the family, the people of Mainpuri are also with us."

Exhorting the party workers to ensure the party’s win, Ramgopal Yadav said, "When you have defeated the BJP in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, then people will realise that the BJP too can be defeated, not only in Mainpuri, but also in the state and in the country."

"The country is being run by a dictatorial government. Everyone is tortured, and no one is getting any relief. Some people of the BJP were telling us yesterday that the work which used to cost Rs 100 in the earlier government, now costs at least Rs 1,000. There is loot in police stations and tehsil (offices)," he said.

On Wednesday, Shivpal Yadav had held a meeting with the party workers for the bypoll.

Shivpal Singh Yadav's role in the election assumes importance as his assembly constituency Jaswantnagar comes under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. He has a close relationship with the people of Mainpuri and used to go as Mulayam's representative in various programmes there whenever the SP patriarch was unavailable.

The PSP(L) chief's campaigning in favour of Dimple is also considered important as Raghuraj Singh Shakya, BJP’s nominee from the seat, was once a close aide of him.

Polling in Mainpuri will be held on December 5, while counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The Mainpuri parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments of Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni, Karhal and Jaswant Nagar.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the SP won the Karhal, Kishni and the Jaswantnagar seats, while the BJP won the Mainpuri and the Bhogaon seats. Akhilesh's Karhal assembly seat is also part of Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.