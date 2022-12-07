Bypolls Result Live: Counting of votes in 5 states on Dec 8

Bypolls were conducted across five states on December 5, the results of which will be declared on December 8. The polling were held in Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), Katauli (Uttar Pradesh), Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Kurhani (Bihar), Padampur (Odisha), Sardarshahar (Rajasthan) and Bhanupratapur (Chhattisgarh). The primary focus will be on Mainpuri as it known as a bastion of the Samajwadi Party. Stay tuned to DH for live updates on counting of votes for the bypolls.