Bypolls Result Live: Counting of votes in 5 states on Dec 8

Bypolls were conducted across five states on December 5, the results of which will be declared on December 8. The polling were held in Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), Katauli (Uttar Pradesh), Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Kurhani (Bihar), Padampur (Odisha), Sardarshahar (Rajasthan) and Bhanupratapur (Chhattisgarh). The primary focus will be on Mainpuri as it known as a bastion of the Samajwadi Party. Stay tuned to DH for live updates on counting of votes for the bypolls.
A win for SP could provide some consolation for Akhilesh Yadav after the defeat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections early this year and the loss of Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats to the BJP in June bypolls. (PTI)
Bihar's Kurhani will witness the first electoral battle between CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP since the two old allies parted ways four months ago. The contest is between JD(U)'s Manoj Singh Kushwaha and BJP's Kedar Gupta. (PTI)
In Odisha's Padampur, the ruling Biju Janata Dal would try to avenge its defeat in the Dhamnagar by-poll in November, the only one it has lost of the half dozen bypolls held after 2019. (PTI)
Bypolls in western UP's Rampur Sadar and Khatauli were needed after SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified following their conviction in different cases. (PTI)