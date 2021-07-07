Cabinet 2.0: With 36 new faces, Modi pulls all stops, targets many birds with 1 stone

Effecting a major rejig in the second year of his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dropped 12 ministers from his Council of Ministers including those handling key portfolios of health, education, telecom, IT and Information and Broadcasting and 46 inducted with 36 new faces including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal and Narayan Rane. A total of 15 Cabinet Ministers and 28 Ministers of State were sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

While Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was dropped in wake of mounting criticism of his ministry's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, what came as a surprise was the resignations of IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, who were the media faces of Modi government, being fielded to counter the government's criticism on issues ranging from media freedom to social media rows. Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Gangwar who had months ago complained to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the Covid management situation in his constituency, also put in his papers.

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda (68) put in his papers after BJP chief JP Nadda called him, springing a surprise. Indications are that some of them will be pressed into party work, where a number of key vacancies exist.

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, former IPS officer R K Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy and Anurag Thakur were elevated to the Cabinet-level amid perception of their having worked well in the respective ministries. Gujarat, the home state of Mandaviya and Rupala and Himachal Pradesh, the home state of Anurag Thakur are going to the polls next year.

The change reflected not only in resignations and new inductions of ministers but was also followed in portfolio allocation and clubbing of ministries. Entrusting Mansukh Mandaviya with the charge of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Modi has put his faith in the young leader from Gujarat to undo the damage done to the government's image during the second wave of the pandemic while Jyotiraditya Scindia, who delivered Madhya Pradesh to BJP after defecting from Congress has been given Civil Aviation Ministry.

Anurag Thakur got the important portfolio of Information and Broadcasting besides Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry ahead of the Olympics. Another young minister Kiren Rijiju elevated to Cabinet rank got the Law and Justice portfolio.

Ashwini Vaishnav is the new Ministry for Railways, Communications and MEITY held by Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad earlier. Vaishnaw, a former IAS officer like S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, has been brought with the target of bringing efficiency in government.

Dharmendra Pradhan lost the Ministry of Petroleum but got the Education Ministry with the Ministry for Skill Development Entrepreneurship on the argument on synergy at a time when job creation is a big challenge for the government.

Home Minister Amit Shah will also look after the newly created Ministry of Cooperation while his right-hand man in organisation Bhupendra Yadav got the Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest & Climate Change (last held by Javadekar).

Piyush Goyal was given the Ministry for Textile and Consumers Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (ministries held by Smriti Irani and late Ram Vilas Paswan respectively), besides retaining his earlier portfolio of Commerce and Industry.

Hardeep Singh Puri after elevation got Housing and Urban Affairs as well Petroleum and Natural Gas, R K Singh got Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. G Kishen Reddy got Ministry of Culture, Tourism and DoNER. Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi was made MoS in the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Culture.

From allies RCP Singh of JD(U) got the Steel ministry, Pashupati Kumar Paras from LJP got Food Processing Industries and Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S) got Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

After the reshuffle, 47 ministers of the Modi Cabinet belong to OBC/SC/ST but no new Muslim minister was inducted, which leaves Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi as the lone member of the community in the Modi Cabinet.

The age of inductees ranged from 35-year-old Nisith Pramanik from West Bengal to 69-year-old Narayan Rane as the government sources claimed that with this reshuffle, Modi has got the youngest Cabinet in the history of India, where the average age of council of ministry is now 58, signalling a succession plan for future, which the BJP has been doing by promoting second rung and third rung leaderships through such exercises time and again.

There has been an attempt to add professional expertise to the Modi Cabinet, which has often faced the problem of a talent deficit. The new team has 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers and seven former bureaucrats. Seven ministers have PhDs while three are MBAs and 68 graduates.

Barring the top four ministries at Raisina Hill, other key ones have gone for an overall. It's an attempt to reset governance amid a growing perception in the BJP that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image took a beating on the issue of Covid-19 handling and as such it will be interesting to see who get the key ministries like education health and some related to infra ones to bring the economy back on the rails.

Inducting nearly three dozen new faces ahead of 2021 state polls in six states including Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha, crucial BJP's performance in general elections, Modi government reached out to OBCs, SCs and STs in a big way. Seven more ministers were inducted from UP, where elections are due next year and BJP is facing huge anti-incumbency.

Sarbananda Sonowal, the former Assam Chief Minister got the Ministry of Ayush and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in recognition of his services as Assam's first BJP Chief Minister and then made way quietly for Himanta Biswa Sarma after the polls this year.

Narayan Rane's induction, who got the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, is an indication of some big gameplan in Maharashtra in future, where an Opposition alliance led by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is ruling.

By inducting Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, the JD(U)'s R C P Singh and the LJP's Pashupati Paras in the Council of Ministers, the BJP has sought to firm up its coalition after having lost key allies like Shiv Sena and SAD in last two years.

Other prominent inductees were Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh Virendra Kumar, Karnataka MP Shobha Karandlaje, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Ajay Bhatt, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil.

The reshuffle, kind of a complete overhaul, sought to combine a package of energy, experience, expertise and election priorities as the government attempted to send a message that it is open to course correction. While Scindia is an MBA from Stanford University and BA from Harvard University, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is an MTech in Computer Science from Illinois Institute of Technology, along with an Advanced Management Program from Harvard University.

Ramchandra Prasad Singh, a former IAS officer is MA in International Relations from JNU while Subhas Sarkar has an MBBS degree from Calcutta University. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad holds MBBS, MS (General Surgery), MCh (Pediatric Surgery), and FCPS (General Surgery) degrees while L Murugan, the BJP Tamil Nadu chief is LLM and PhD in law from Madras University. Munjapara Mahendrabhai, a Lok Sabha MP for Surendranagar, MD in General Medicine and Therapeutics.

