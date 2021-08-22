Narayan Rane creates flutter in Shiv Sena camp

Can facilitate entry of Eknath Shinde in BJP: Narayan Rane creates flutter in Shiv Sena camp

Eknath Shinde is fed up with the Shiv Sena as he has to ask the Matoshree before signing any file, he said

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 22 2021, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 16:44 ist
Narayan Rane. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Minister Narayan Rane has created a flutter in Shiv Sena by saying he could facilitate the entry of senior leader Eknath Shinde in BJP if the latter wants.

Shinde is a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and is the Urban Development Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Besides, he is also the Guardian Minister of Thane and Gadchiroli districts. 

Shinde commands tremendous respect among the party rank and files and in cases of crisis, often the first phone call goes to him.

“Eknath Shinde is fed up with the Shiv Sena as he has to ask the Matoshree before signing any file,” Rane said. 

Matoshree is the private bungalow of the Thackeray family located in Bandra. 

“If he (Eknath Shinde) approaches me, I will surely induct him into the BJP…. Shinde is fed up there and has no work. He faces trouble there,” said Rane as the BJP’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra passed through the twin districts of Palghar and Thane, where Shinde wields influence. 

Shinde’s equations cut across party lines - and in October-November, 2019, he played a crucial role in forming the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government that prevented BJP from coming to power again. 

Meanwhile, Shinde, who was in Gadchiroli, said that Rane’s statements and allegations were baseless. “I have complete freedom to make decisions,” he said, pointing out that he has taken many decisions vis-a-vis the Developing Control and Promotion Regulations and building of HinduHruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Corridor. 

“Rane himself was Chief Minister (in the erstwhile Shiv Sena-BJP government) and he knows that important decisions are to be taken in consultation with Chief Minister….as Union Minister, if he wants to take a political decision, Rane will have to consult Prime Minister (Narendra Modi),” he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narayan Rane
Shiv Sena
Eknath Shinde
Maha Vikas Aghadi
Maharashtra
Indian Politics
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

 