'Cannot erase voice of democracy': Cong on Rahul's remarks being expunged

Certain remarks by Rahul Gandhi targeting Narendra Modi in Parliament were expunged from records, prompting the top Congress leader to warn the Prime Minister that he cannot erase the voice of democracy and that he should respond to the direct questions from people.

Rahul's scathing attack on Modi over the allegations of stock manipulation and fraud against Adani Group and his "friendship" with Gautam Adani in Lok Sabha during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address also led to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanding initiation of 'breach of privileges' proceedings against the Congress MP.

Get live updates of Budget Session here

Sharing a video of his speech, Rahul tweeted, "Prime Minister, you cannot erase the voice of democracy. The people of India are asking you a direct question. Respond." When reporters asked about expunging the remarks, he said, "why were my remarks expunged? I am asking."

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "with the expunging of Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM linked Adani Maha Mega Scam, deMOcracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha. OM Shanti."

With the expunging of @RahulGandhi's remarks on PM linked Adani MahaMegaScam, deMOcracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha. OM Shanti — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 8, 2023

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi demanded action against Rahul for his certain “objectionable” comments. In Lok Sabha, Joshi raised the issue and said under Parliamentary rules one should serve a notice beforehand if he or she wants to make allegations against anyone.

“The Congress leader made some remarks yesterday. Those were very objectionable and baseless allegations. Those should be expunged and action should be taken against him,” he said.