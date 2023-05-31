Can't digest Modi's popularity: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in San Fransisco earlier in the day.

Thakur said, “During his foreign visits, Rahul Gandhi insults India. PM Modi met almost 24 PMs and Presidents of the world and held over 50 meetings during his foreign visit recently and when the Australian PM said that 'PM Modi is the Boss', Rahul Gandhi could not digest this. "

Speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by Indian Overseas Congress in Santa Clara in the US state of California on Tuesday, Gandhi said there are people in India who think they know more than God and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "one such specimen".

"The world is too big and complicated for any person to know everything. That is the disease…There is a group of people in India who are absolutely convinced they know everything. They think they know even more than God.

"They can sit with God and explain to him what’s going on. And of course, our prime minister is one such specimen. If you sat Modiji with God, he will explain to God how the universe works and God will get confused about what have I created,” he said, evoking peals of laughter from hundreds of his Indian American supporters.

"They think they can explain history to historians, science to scientists and warfare to the army. But at the core of it is mediocrity. They're not ready to listen!" he said.