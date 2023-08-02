Can't direct PM to be present in House: Dhankhar on Oppn demand for Modi's statement on Manipur

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday categorically said he cannot issue a directive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to the House as opposition leaders pressed for a statement by Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue.

Opposition leaders, who have been demanding a discussion on the ethnic violence in Manipur under Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha, later staged a walkout in protest.

Rule 267 allows for suspension of the listed business for the day to discuss an issue suggested by a member.

Earlier, soon after the listed papers were tabled, Dhankhar said he had received 58 notices under Rule 267 demanding a discussion on the unrest in Manipur.

Also read: I.N.D.I.A urges President Droupadi Murmu to nominate two Manipuri women to Rajya Sabha

He, however, did not accept the notices saying they were not in order.

Amid sloganeering by opposition members, Dhankhar gave the floor to Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to speak.

Kharge said he has given eight points in his notice underlining why the discussion on the Manipur issue should be held under Rule 267 and the Prime Minister should make a statement in the House. He also cited the number of people killed and injured in the violence.

To this, Dhankhar remarked that the floor was given to the leader of opposition but he did not utilise the opportunity "wholesomely".

This led to another round of protest by the opposition demanding the Prime Minister's presence in the House.

However, the Chair did not agree.

"I had in categorical terms indicated very firmly on a proper constitutional premise and precedent that from this Chair I will be violating my oath if I impart a directive for the presence of the Prime Minister. That has never been done," Dhankhar said.

Also read: Manipur: Mob locks police station to oppose OC's suspension over viral video, forces deployed

"If the Prime Minister wants to come, like everyone else, it is his prerogative. From this Chair a directive of this nature, which has never been issued, will not be issued."

"You are not being well advised. You have legal luminaries on your side. Find out from them. They will help you out that under the Constitution and the prescription there under, I cannot give that direction. I shall not," Dhankhar said.

Amid the din, the Chair went ahead with the scheduled Zero Hour.

With the Chair not accepting their demand, the opposition leaders staged a walkout.

Dhankhar remarked the members were not walking out of the House but from "constitutional obligation" and "performance of duty for the people".

Earlier, Dhankhar also sought to clarify that contrary to the impression in a certain section of the media, the time allocated for a short-duration discussion on Manipur under Rule 176 was not limited to two-and-half hours.

He said there was no time limit for discussion under Rule 176.

The government had agreed to a discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 176.

The short-duration discussion on the law and order situation and other related issues in Manipur and steps taken by the government to restore normalcy in the state was listed for July 31 but could not take place amid opposition protests.