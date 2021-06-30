Can't imagine any opposition front without Congress: Tejashwi Yadav

Can't imagine any Oppn front without Cong: Tejashwi

Recently, other Congress allies like NCP leader Sharad Pawar also made similar comments

  • Jun 30 2021, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 14:19 ist
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav recently said that he “can't imagine any (opposition) front without Congress” for the 2024 general election against Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Any opposition unity effort can happen only if the Congress is part of it,” he told NDTV, adding, “There are 200 seats where Congress is in a direct fight with the BJP. But wherever regional parties are strong, they need to be in the driving seat.”

Asserting that it is time to start preparations for forming an alliance, the RJD leader said that Congress has to be the base of the alliance to defeat the ruling party. 

Read | Mamata's win in Bengal helps Nitish claw back in Bihar

“We can't imagine any front without Congress. As for leadership, that is something we have to sit and decide on together,” Yadav said, and hinting at Congress to compromise he added, “Perhaps sacrifices need to be made for the sake of the country, for the greater good.”

When asked about who would lead the opposition front, Tejashwi said, "We can only know when everyone sits together. It is the people who choose their leader. We have to see who enjoys more support..."

Recently, other Congress allies like Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Sharad Pawar also made similar comments.

Echoing the view, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut had said, “Today it may be weakened, but it is still the main opposition party of the country. We have to take them along.”

 

