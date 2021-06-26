Carry momentum forward, ensure pace of testing doesn't go down: PM Modi at Covid-19 vaccination review meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of Covid-19 vaccination in the country. He said that it is important to carry this momentum forward.

PM Modi asked officials to ensure the pace of testing does not go down as it remains a key weapon to track and contain infections.

Officials apprised the prime minister about vaccine supply in coming months and efforts being made to increase production. "We are in touch with state governments to explore, implement innovative methods to reach people for vaccination," officials told the PM.

The prime minister's office said in a statement that 3.77 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the last six days, which is more than the entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Canada.

PM Modi held a meeting via video-conferencing to review the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The meeting comes days the Central government extended the free vaccination drive to cover everyone above the age of 18 years.

The government has expressed confidence that it will have enough doses to fully vaccinate the country's adult population by December-end.

